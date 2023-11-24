Over 4 thousand men’s and women’s matches are broadcast every year. Sports vice president Perrelli: “Record audience ratings with Sinner”

New 5-year agreement signed by Sky, which from 2024 to 2028 will be able to broadcast over 80 tournaments each year between the ATP and WTA, with more than 4,000 tennis matches. Fans will thus be able to watch tennis all year round on Sky (also streaming on Now), which has won the rights in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.

the home of tennis — In the two Tours it will be possible to follow the exploits of the best players in the world, from the number one rankings Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic, to the champions of the new era of tennis such as the Italian Jannik Sinner, protagonist in the ATP final in Turin. Thanks to the dedicated Sky Sport Tennis channel at 203, Sky will guarantee coverage of the highest editorial and technological level, with the story of the super team of journalists and talent and increasingly cutting-edge live studios. “We are committed to having both Tours, to give even more visibility to the champions, both men’s and women’s, and to provide global coverage of 80 events over 48 weeks a year, creating a new Home for tennis fans ” said Stephen van Rooyen, CEO of Sky UK and Ireland and Sky Group Cco. See also Mandalika renovated and modernized by an Italian company

boom sinner — “We are very pleased to be able to announce this new multi-year agreement with the ATP and WTA, which will make Sky increasingly the Home of Tennis in the coming years – he added Marzio Perrelli, Executive Vice President Sport of Sky Italia –. We confirm ourselves as a point of reference for tennis lovers, continuing to support this sport which, thanks to great champions, is experiencing an extraordinary moment and has rekindled the passion and support of Italians. In particular, with Sinner, which gave us record emotions and ratings in the last Nitto ATP Finals.”