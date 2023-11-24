Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Yas Heat made a strong start in the first free trials of the Formula 4 UAE Cup round, hosted by Yas Marina Circuit, as part of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

The free trial session began today with the participation of 14 drivers, and Keanu Al Azhari excelled from the first stages of the session, achieving the second fastest time of 1:59.101, a difference of 0.070 from Federico Al Rifai, who topped the list of fastest times.

Emirati driver Hamda Al Qubaisi, and his colleague Keanu in Yas Heat, who participated in the Formula 1 Academy this year, took third place with a time of 1:59.153, while the young Emirati Rashid Al Dhaheri, 15 years old, gave a strong performance in his first appearance in single-car racing. Seat at Yas Marina Circuit, fourth place with a time of 1:49.176.