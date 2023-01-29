Skiing | With Kerttu Niskanen in the breakaway, Pärmäkoski crashed and missed the top spot – HS follows the World Cup competitions

Both women and men ski 20 kilometers in traditional skiing and as a joint start.

I ski the world cup continues on Sunday in Les Rousses, France, when the program includes 20 km races on traditional skiing. The competitions are skied together. HS follows the competitions in the moment-by-moment tracking below this article.

The women’s competition starts at 1:45 p.m. The Finns involved include, among others Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

On Saturday, Pärmäkoski skipped the sprint day after qualifying, even though the time would have allowed him to ski in the heats.

The other Finns in the competition are Anne Kyllönen, Eveliina Piippo, Johanna Matintalo and Katri Lylynperä.

In the men’s race, Finns, among others, will start the journey Iivo Niskanen. Niskanen also took part in Friday’s freestyle skiing competition, where a fall ruined the competition.

Finns also go on the trip Perttu Hyvärinen, Markus Vuorela, Arsi Ruuskanen, Ville Ahonen and Cross mat Hakola.

The men’s competition starts at 15:45.

V Sport Suomi+ and Viaplay show the competitions live.