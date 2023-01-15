Skiing | Verneri Poikonen celebrated gold in sprint skiing at the Winter Universiade

Finnish skiers celebrated a two-medal day at the Winter Universiade in Lake Placid, USA. Verneri Poikonen won gold and Tiia Olkkonen took silver in the sprints of freestyle skiing.

Poikonen, representing Huimaa in Äänekoski, had a rough start to the race day. He reached the men’s final via time trial.

“I already called the coach after qualifying that nothing will come of it. The first round was ok, in the semi-final I froze, but luckily I made it to the final from the lucky loser spot. Somehow those finals seem to ignite, and I still got a good energy boost for that failed ascent,” Poikonen said of the Olympic Committee in the bulletin and praised Finland’s ski service.

Haapajärvi’s Kiilojen Olkkonen took joy out of his silver.

“Really great atmosphere, I did get chills (cold shivers) at that goal. It’s been a bit difficult in the early season, so this feels really good now.”

The Universiade of student athletes continues until next Sunday. Finland opened its medals account for the Games already on Saturday, when Rasmus Ähtävä took bronze in the combined.