Skiing | The International Skiing Federation continues to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing

The general secretary of the skiing association previously hinted at the possibility that Russian and Belarusian skiers could return to the Games already this year.

International The skiing federation (FIS) announced on Saturday, according to news agency AFP, that it will continue to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in all competitions.

FIS told the news agency that it will continue the ban for the safety of the competing athletes and the dignity of the competitions, and in accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

F SHARP excluded Russians and Belarusians from their competitions in March after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the issue came up again in September, when FIS’ general secretary Michel Vion hinted at a possible return already this year.

“Maybe we will find a solution in December,” Vion said, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

The Swedish skiers threatened a boycott if the Russians get back to the competitions. Finnish skiers also opposed easing the competition ban.