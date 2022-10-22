Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | The International Skiing Federation continues to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in World Europe
0

The general secretary of the skiing association previously hinted at the possibility that Russian and Belarusian skiers could return to the Games already this year.

International The skiing federation (FIS) announced on Saturday, according to news agency AFP, that it will continue to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in all competitions.

FIS told the news agency that it will continue the ban for the safety of the competing athletes and the dignity of the competitions, and in accordance with the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

F SHARP excluded Russians and Belarusians from their competitions in March after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, the issue came up again in September, when FIS’ general secretary Michel Vion hinted at a possible return already this year.

“Maybe we will find a solution in December,” Vion said, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

The Swedish skiers threatened a boycott if the Russians get back to the competitions. Finnish skiers also opposed easing the competition ban.

See also  Russian attack | Turkey has detained a Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain

#Skiing #International #Skiing #Federation #continues #ban #Russian #Belarusian #athletes #competing

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"The value of truth": what was the question that Melcochita answered and it came out false?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.