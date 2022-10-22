Paul Villanueva Brandabetter known as Melcochita, is one of the most popular comic characters in our country, mainly because of the great participation he had on Peruvian television throughout his career.

In that sense, his appearance in the program “The value of truth”hosted by Beto Ortiz in 2014, was one of the most anticipated due to the different unknowns that the comedian had reserved until then.

Marshmallow He was not once or twice in this well-known program, but he attended up to three times, of which there was one in which the polygraph detected an alleged lie on the part of the artist. Know what this ‘wrong answer’ was.

What was the question that Melcochita answered and it came out false?

The controversial question that Melcochita had to answer in 2014 was aimed at her children, just as it happened in the last question of 2013. Pablo Villanueva was asked if he “shows affection to his children by giving him money”, which was denied by the comedian . However, the polygraph gave the false result on this answer.

Immediately, the subject was discussed with Beto Ortiz and the other guests that night. It should be noted that the program did not end with this wrong answer, but continued with the other characters.

Melcochita went through the polygraph on various controversial questions. Photo: capture of Latina

When did Melcochita participate in “The Value of Truth”?

Melcochita appeared three times in “The value of truth”, the first of them in the second season of 2013, in which he managed to win the S / 50,000 with which the show was awarded. On that occasion, the comedian answered question 21, about whether his children took advantage of him, to which he said yes and emerged victorious with his sincerity, according to the lie detector.

A very different case was in the 2014 edition, in the third season, in which the composer was also accompanied by public figures such as Susy Díaz, Mónica Cabrejos, Juan ‘Chiquito’ Flores and Milena Zárate. For that opportunity, each character answered a minimum number of questions, among which Melcochita failed to answer one.

Finally, in the last season of 2020, Pablo Villanueva was once again invited to undergo a polygraph and answer another list of questions. Compared to the other times, two years ago he only made it to 18th and retired with S / 15,000.

Melcochita participated three times in the program “The Value of Truth”. Photo: capture of Latina

What was the 18th question that Melcochita answered in 2020?

Do you feel disappointed in your country? The comedian’s answer was yes and the polygraph indicated that it was true. Melcochita confesses that people appreciate him and have shown him affection, but there are certain characters who have marginalized him, he put the case of Magaly who mocked for not believing that the artist had been interviewed by David Letterman. There are people who have been ‘porters’ and who have not given him recognition.

With which party did Melcochita apply to be councilor of La Victoria?

Pablo Villanueva was launched as a candidate for mayor of the district of La Victoria with the Popular Force party for the Regional and Municipal Elections 2022. This is detailed by the official portal of the National Elections Jury (JNE). Melcochita was on the list of the 11 aspiring aldermen. Likewise, the list was headed by Isaac Demetrio Ferro Lozano, who was a candidate for mayor of the aforementioned municipality for the party led by Keiko Fujimori.