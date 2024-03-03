Bravura | Actress Sari Puumalainen's “miracle paste” and vegetable soup are worthy of applause – This is how they are created

The curtain opens, and things start to happen in actor Sari Puumalainen's kitchen. An arrangement is born, in which the performers of the side songs also deserve resounding applause.

Time many Finnish celebrities have said in interviews over the years that they are “enthusiastic cooks”. When you get to know it more closely, it can mean anything from top-level gastronomy to reheating meals.

That's why it feels a little silly to describe the actor Sari from Puma to be an enthusiastic cook. But for him, the words really ring true. Puumalainen has been taking care of his own family's food supply for years, and many others can also enjoy his cooking.

“I'm quite a pathological organizer,” Puumalainen admits and starts slicing vegetables.

Various parties, dinner parties and themed dinners are held regularly in this open kitchen-living room in northern Helsinki. People from Puuma also like to eat in restaurants. He has many groups of friends formed around food.

Whatsapp chat groups can be found, for example Kitchen girls and Blini gang. Puumalainen has set up an Instagram account with two of his colleagues Gastro ladies.

“We go to eat at restaurants and then we review them on social media,” explains Puumalainen.

In addition, she collects cloth napkins and tablecloths and passionately watches the TV show MasterChef Australia with her husband.

On the evening of the interview day, Puumalainen is heading to the Penélope restaurant to celebrate his recent birthday. Before that, puree soup is prepared.

It sounds like restaurant food, but Puumalainen has refined the recipe over the years. The best soup is not made by boiling in a pot, but the vegetables are first roasted in the oven. There, their flavor deepens and becomes succulently toasty.

See also Comment | The Stadin Derby will disappear from the league for the time being, and it will only be good for HIFK - the stars need to build a better foundation in the First Division The vegetable bed can be obtained from a pepper mill.

Grate orange peel over the vegetables.

When young Sari Puumalainen was not an enthusiastic gourmet. In my childhood home, we often ate economy chops and brown sauce.

“Or actually it feels like all the food was brown back then. Maybe that's why I like vegetables so much these days,” he says.

Puumalainen became interested in cooking only when it was “a bit forced”, i.e. when he got married and had two daughters. The children had to be fed according to a rather challenging schedule, because the spouse Risto Kaskilahti is also an actor.

Puumalainen has been attached to the National Theater since 1995. There are often jobs six days a week, twice. Rehearsals are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and shows from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. That is, exactly at those times when people normally sit at the dining table.

So Puumalainen decided that his family would eat together, but already at half past five. The dishes had to be such that you could get them to the table in a maximum of 30 minutes: usually quick soups and pastas.

Then it happened that he became more and more excited about food. There was no room for the spouse in the kitchen, when Puumalainen wanted to take care of everything.

“Yes, I pretty effectively keep all those things to myself.”

See also Doria complains about 'coup' and PSDB convenes meeting before decision on 3rd copy - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO The miracle paste is made from basil, salad cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Now the daughters have already moved out of the house, and there is no need to prepare food every day. Maybe that's why Puumalainen has organized so many dinners in recent years. And he even wrote one cookbook when his friend “Tellu” was a chef Teresa Välimäki suggested it.

Or actually, the book started when an old typewriter typed notebook was found in connection with the renovation of the National Theatre, in which the actors' cooking instructions had been collected. They were supplemented with recipes from the new generation, and everything between the covers was available Esko Salminen of the perfect omelette Katariina Kaituene to the eyeballs. Puumalainen uses the book himself.

“You don't have to remember how it was at Christmas anymore Jussi Jurkan the herring instruction went, you can check it here,” he says.

But now back to the soup. Or actually side dishes.

“I thought we should make such a paste as well. As with bread. But it is also suitable as a pasta sauce.”

The paste is prepared in a blender with only three ingredients and turns out to be extremely delicious, as is the soup. Place of applause. Has Puumalainen ever thought of changing roles – that is, from the stage to the kitchen?

“Yes, Tellu and I already have our own food program planned for TV and then, of course, a restaurant as well. Just to inform the business angels, you can call!”

To accompany the soup, Sari Puumalainen offers bread and miracle paste. See also United States | The Supreme Court banned positive discrimination in university selection