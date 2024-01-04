Thursday, January 4, 2024
Skiing | Moments of decision at the Tour de Ski – Kerttu Niskanen struggles for the top positions in rough weather

January 4, 2024
Skiing's Tour de Ski continues on Thursday with the pursuit races.

Who are the toughest skiers of the day as the Tour de Ski continues in Davos, Switzerland?

The women will compete in the 20-kilometer traditional cross-country pursuit race starting at 11:45 a.m. The men's corresponding competition starts at 14:00.

Helsingin Sanomat follows the competition moment by moment. The tracking opens below.

