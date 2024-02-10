Saturday, February 10, 2024
Skiing | Lauri Vuorinen won the fourth place in the qualifying round – all Finns into the heats

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in World Europe
HS follows the Canmore World Cup.

I ski the world cup continues on Saturday evening Finnish time in Canmore, Canada, when it's the sprints (v).

A total of 55 skiers will compete in the women's sprint qualifying, while 61 skiers will participate in the men's qualifying.

About Finnish women Jasmin Kähärä, Kerttu Niskanen, Anne Kyllönen and Jasmi Joensuu line up at the starting line. Men are fighting for further places Lauri Vuorinen, Niilo Moilanen and Joni Mäki.

The Canmore World Cup started on Friday with the 15 km (v) joint start races. It took a long time for the hardest performance of the Finns Perttu Hyvärinenwhich was the 10th in the race.

The tracking opens below.

