Related news



He has also claimed that unity on the left “should have been possible” for the May 28 elections, elections in which Díaz already announced a year ago that he would not run with his brand. He also defended the territorial agreements that Podemos has closed with Izquierda Unida and Alianza Verde in numerous territories, and has made Más Madrid ugly – Iñigo Errejón’s party, Más País, will be present at the event this Sunday – for having “rejected the agreement ». “We cannot repeat the mistakes as in Andalusia,” Belarra settled, referring to the failure of the regional elections on June 19 in which the coalition formed by themselves, Izquierda Unida and Más País crashed at the polls after Alberto Garzón’s party imposed its candidate, Inma Nieto, as head of the list for the Junta that today is presided over by the popular Juanma Moreno with an absolute majority.

At the same time, Izquierda Unida, which will send “a broad delegation” to the Sumar act, also celebrates the meeting of its federal coordinator. There Alberto Garzón has made an appeal to “all the forces of the left” to attend the Magariños appointment this Palm Sunday. “It is going to be an overflowing act”, has riveted the mayoress of Barcelona and emblem of the commons, Ada Colau, while the spokesperson for Compromís in Congress, Joan Baldoví, has attributed the absence of Podemos to self-exclusion without reason. All while the vice president has flagged the launch of Sumar on her social networks, recalling that it has come this far after 25 events in 20 cities, 20,000 kilometers and seven months “touring the country” and posting messages of support such as that of the former Prime Minister of Greece with Syriza, Alexis Tsipras.