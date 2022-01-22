Skiing Inkki Inola was tenth in the World Championships in Best Skiing: “The biggest reason for the poor result is between the sock and the beanie”

Inola’s World Championship race was overshadowed by quarantine due to Korona exposure.

Visually impaired competing in the class Ink Inola ranked as a guide skier Arttu Kaarion with the World Best Skiing Championships in Lillehammer, Norway, tenth in the traditional ski sprint. Inola’s investment was not enough for the batch phase.

Inola’s World Championship race was overshadowed by quarantine due to Korona exposure. Due to the quarantine, Inola did not have time to participate in other trips of the World Championships in skiing. In the sprint, Inola was aiming for the final place and was disappointed with the result.

“There were really small differences in today’s sprint, and an annoyingly small sequel was caught. The biggest reason for the poor result is found between the sock and the beanie. The musculature of the legs did not function normally in shifting, so the uphill, which is normally my own strength, went weaker today, ”Inola said in a statement from the Ski Association on Saturday.

The international competition season continues with Inola and Kaario at the Beijing Paralympics in March.