Soccer | UCAM CF
The university team repeated defensive mistakes, especially in the first half, and lacked ambition to seek victory
UCAM rescued a point this Saturday at the Johan Cruyff in the sports city of Barcelona, but had no ambition to win a game that was vital to escape from the bottom of the table. The duel against the Blaugrana subsidiary left a bad taste in the mouth, especially because the university team returned to being the same as always after the good game
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply