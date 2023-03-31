Friday, March 31, 2023
Skiing | Iivo Niskanen showed unrelenting superiority in the WC

March 31, 2023
Skiing | Iivo Niskanen showed unrelenting superiority in the WC

Perttu Hyvärinen, who got silver, lost to Niskanen by no less than 46.5 seconds in the ten kilometer race.

Puijon The ski club’s Iivo Niskanen won the Finnish men’s championship in the traditional 10-kilometer Inari SC skiing.

Niskanen left his teammate who skied for silver Perttu Hyvärinen 46.5 seconds away. For Niskas, the SM gold is the 11th of his career.

Visa Ski Team Kemi Niko Anttola was third, one minute and 13.9 seconds behind Niskas.

