After signing a year at a very high level, both Edson Álvarez and the people of Ajax consider that this is the perfect moment for the Mexican to be transferred for the summer market. The club stopped him from leaving for a year, after avoiding his sale to Chelsea, however, the progress of the national team puts him on the transfer list today and everything indicates that his destiny will be within the Premier League .
A few days ago we reported on 90min that Newcastle is closely following what ‘Machín’ is doing on the pitch. The English club is more than surprised with the good football of the two-time World Cup player and that is why they have in mind putting an offer on their table. According to reports from England, the cadre of the sheiks is preparing 50 million euros for the containment, a fact that they celebrate both in Amsterdam and in Mexico City within the offices of America.
América owns the Álvarez letter by 30%; In other words, the club in the country’s capital would receive 15 million euros in the face of this possible movement, plus an additional 5%, remembering that the clubs of origin or trainers charge royalties for each footballer that they have trained in their portfolio that is transferred in any time in his career. Therefore, in the event that Edson’s price materializes at 50 million euros, those of Coapa would enter up to 17.5 million.
#millionaire #figure #Edson #Álvarez #leave #America
Leave a Reply