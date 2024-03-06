Skiing | Holmenkolle is on “full alert” – an attack by activists is feared

There is great uncertainty surrounding the weekend skiing.

of Holmenkollen a giant audience is expected again for the traditional skiing events. As a climax, both men and women ski 50 kilometers. A big skiing party has been built around the whole weekend.

During the race week, however, the organizers have raised their concerns. Race director Stefan Marx tells the Norwegian for Dagbladet fearing an attack by activists during the Games. Climate protests were seen last weekend in Sweden in connection with the Vasaloppet.

“Athletes come here who have prepared their whole lives for these games. They are in top shape. Now is an opportunity to succeed at Holmenkollen. It would be really stupid if someone wanted to spoil it,” says Marx.

According to Daglbladet, Holmenkollen is “in full alert mode”.

In Vasaloppet we saw a protest by climate activists, which led to dangerous situations when activists tried to get on the track in the middle of the race.

“Freedom of speech is really important, and we too are concerned about climate issues. When people's health and lives are at stake, a limit is still crossed. Then I run out of understanding. They have to find other ways to express themselves”.

Climate activists have visibly protested e.g. At the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo and at the Granåsen Ski Jumping Center.

There are other concerns as well. Palestinian activists have already demanded that the Norwegian Ski Federation end its cooperation with the defense company Nammo. According to the Palestinians, the Israeli armed forces use Nammo ammunition.

Last in Holmenkollen Ski Festival had 21,000 visitors. In addition to the traditional skiing sports, there are competitions in e.g. in big air.

“We support freedom of expression. It's quite another to try to disrupt and destroy the event,” Marx points out.

In the Holmenkollen competitions, women ski 50 kilometers on Saturday and men on Sunday.