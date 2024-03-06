World champion captain Dennis Schröder led the Brooklyn Nets to a surprising home win against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. The German national basketball player scored a good 20 points in a 112:107 win on Tuesday evening and had 8 assists, more than any other professional in the game. It was the 26th defeat of the season for the 76ers, who had to do without All-Star Tyrese Maxey for a short time due to a concussion in addition to Joel Embiid, who had knee surgery.