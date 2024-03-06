German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl shot the Edmonton Oilers to their fifth win in a row in the NHL. The Cologne native scored both goals for the Canadians in a 2-1 overtime win at the Boston Bruins, who are getting ever closer to the top of the Western Conference.
Draisaitl initially saved the Oilers in overtime (58th). There the 28-year-old then scored his 32nd goal of the season with a direct pass on an assist from Connor McDavid. Edmonton consolidated at least fifth place with its 38th win of the season, but with 60 games, the Oilers have played fewer games than the competition and could therefore make up further ground.
“It’s simply a sign of the maturity of our group,” said Draisaitl after the game: “We persevered and were patient. At the end of the day, you only need one shot, one play to win.”
Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer had to sit on the bench again after starting six games in a row. The Rosenheimer saw the Seattle Kraken's hard-fought 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Thanks to the fourth win from the last five games, the Kraken, in tenth place in the West, can still have small hopes for the play-offs.
Basketball: Schröder leads Brooklyn Nets to victory against 76ers
World champion captain Dennis Schröder led the Brooklyn Nets to a surprising home win against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. The German national basketball player scored a good 20 points in a 112:107 win on Tuesday evening and had 8 assists, more than any other professional in the game. It was the 26th defeat of the season for the 76ers, who had to do without All-Star Tyrese Maxey for a short time due to a concussion in addition to Joel Embiid, who had knee surgery.
The team enabled the Orlando Magic around world champions Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner to draw level in the Eastern Conference table. The Magic won 101:89 at the Charlotte Hornets. Paolo Banchero was the best scorer of the game with 22 points. Moritz Wagner scored 11 points, his brother scored 8 points and struggled with three-pointers – none of his five attempts went in.
The New York Knicks, however, were unable to take advantage of the 76ers defeat. Isaiah Hartenstein's team lost 100:116 to the Atlanta Hawks. They are still in fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs won 105-104 against league leaders Boston Celtics. This ended a series of eleven wins for Boston.
Maximilian Kleber remained without points in the Dallas Mavericks' next defeat. Due to the 120:137 at home against the Indiana Pacers, the Texans have now lost three games in a row and are increasingly in danger of losing a place in the top six in the Western Conference and thus a direct entry into the playoffs.
Once again, the Mavericks' superstar Luka Doncic stood out, scoring his fourth triple-double in a row with at least 30 points with 39 points, eleven assists and ten rebounds. In NBA history, only Russell Westbrook (5) achieved this feat more often in three statistical categories. But that wasn't enough for Dallas to win.
