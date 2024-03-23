Skiing | Harri Kirvesniemi was surprised by Therese Johaug's comeback race – “A shocking difference”

Harri Kirvesniemi prepares Therese Johaug's stunning return to the race tracks.

For the races returned Therese Johaug35, effectively crushed his opponent at the Norwegian Championships in Lillehammer on Saturday.

Johaug won the free skiing 30 km race by far. Johaug was two minutes and 49.4 seconds faster than the second-placed American Sophia Laukli.

Norwegian Magni Smedås was third in the competition after losing to Johaug by two minutes and 51.3 seconds. Norwegian peaks Astrid Öyre Slind was fourth after losing to Johaug by three minutes and 15.3 seconds and a multiple medalist of the prestigious competition Heidi Weng Fifth in the race, with a difference of three minutes and 34 seconds to Johaug.

Ski expert Harri Kirvesniemi glimpsed Johaug's departure.

“That's a shocking difference compared to the others and a terrible storm warning considering the World Championships in Trondheim next year,” Kirvesniemi said.

“Yes, it was known that Johaug is definitely fine – he wouldn't have participated in the race otherwise. Still, that difference is absolutely huge, even if the skiers who toured the World Cup this season are already tired at this point,” Kirvesniemi continued.

I ski superstar Johaug ended his active career in the spring of 2022 and had his firstborn daughter last year. He has recently returned to competitive skiing.

Johaug is undeniably a special talent in cross-country skiing and has a huge base of training and competition from previous years.

What does that basic condition mean in Johaug's case?

“You can say that for an athlete like Johaug, it is this basic condition that makes the return much easier. After training for a long time, the endurance characteristics are in a way structural, and they do not disappear in a short time, even if there is a training break or lighter training sessions are held,” Kirvesniemi, 65, says.

“Johaug has probably been able to train well in recent months. Thanks to his good structural features, he has already been able to refine his performance”, Kirvesniemi reflects.

Skiing is known as an instrumental sport. Kirvesniemi believes that Johaug's equipment and related background matters are finally in good shape again despite the break.

“I'm sure the knowledge of tools has not disappeared from Johaug's background. The equipment is definitely top class in every way.”

Johaug has said that he is thinking about participating in next year's Trondheim World Ski Championships in Norway.

Based on Saturday's skiing, one could assume that he would return directly to the top battles of the prestigious championships.

“Yes, it seems that way now. And with regard to next year's World Cup, I already had the idea that the same old Johaug will probably return there. But this Saturday's skiing confirmed a lot that nothing has changed”, says Kirvesniemi.

Johaugin a brilliant skiing career is overshadowed by a doping scandal from 2016. He was banned from competition for 18 months after a long process, but the starting point of everything was an anabolic steroid banned in sports found in his doping sample.

Johaug said at the time that he had accidentally received a prohibited substance from a medicinal cream called Trofodermin. The team doctor took responsibility for what happened.