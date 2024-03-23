Reader's Opinion | Treating midwives as pawns leads to catastrophic consequences

I am disappointed, angry, horrified and sad for all birthers, families, midwives and this society.

Lohjan (HS 26.2.) and Kemi's (More than 19.1.) Maternity hospitals are closed for the summer. Midwives and families are the victims of these arbitrary decisions, but midwives have been left out of the conversation. The speeches emphasize the central position of care workers in our society, but appreciation is not just words. It is also actions. Recent actions speak of a blatant lack of respect not only for birth mothers and families, but also for midwives.

Midwives have not been included in negotiations that affect their lives and livelihoods. Once again, the decisions have been made behind closed doors. Midwives are game pieces that can be arbitrarily moved from one unit to another without being asked.

Husi's management is concerned about the availability of facilities during the summer closure. Premises have no meaning when there are no competent staff inside the walls. When midwives are not taken care of, their work is not valued, and the structures dictate what kind of care they are able to provide to births, they get tired and change fields. We are losing know-how and professionalism, which we cannot afford to lose. You don't become an experienced midwife overnight. It is the result of many years of full-time work.

I am disappointed, angry, horrified and sad for all birthers, families, midwives and this society. Now is the last moment to include those affected by these savings, i.e. birth attendants and midwives, to the negotiating table when these decisions are made. Otherwise, the result will be catastrophic, and money will no longer fix it.

Laura Sandstrom

midwife, doctoral researcher

University of Tampere

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.