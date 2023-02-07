Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | Finland selected the skiers for the World Championships, the youth world champion is included

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

The World Ski Championships will be held in Planica, Slovenia, from February 22 to March 5.

Ski Association announced on Tuesday the Finnish cross-country team for the World Ski Championships to be held in Planica in February-March

There are seven women and ten men in the Finnish team. The line-up is starred by well-known long-term winners Iivo Niskanen, Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Won the youth world championship at the beginning of February Niko Anttola19, was included in the World Cup group.

The Finnish cross-country team in Planica

Ladies:

Krista Pärmäkoski

Kerttu Niskanen

Johanna Matintalo

Jasmi Joensuu

Anne Kyllönen

Eveliina Piippo

Jasmin Kähärä

Gentlemen:

Iivo Niskanen

Perttu Hyvärinen

Joni Mäki

Lauri Vuorinen

Niilo Moilanen

Remi Lindholm

Niko Anttola

Ville Ahonen

Arsi Ruuskanen

Cross mat Hakola

in Planica six distances are skied: sprints (p), combined skiing, pair sprints, 10 and 15 kilometer (v) intermediate starts, relays and 30 and 50 kilometer (p) joint start races.

See also  Memoir Ritva Kajamaa 1938–2022

The distances each will ski will only be announced during the Games.

At the World Championships in Oberstdorf two years ago, Finland won only two cross-country medals, in the men’s pair sprint and the women’s relay.

#Skiing #Finland #selected #skiers #World #Championships #youth #world #champion #included

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The UNAM judge and party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result