Skiing | Finland selected the skiers for the World Championships, the youth world champion is included

The World Ski Championships will be held in Planica, Slovenia, from February 22 to March 5.

Ski Association announced on Tuesday the Finnish cross-country team for the World Ski Championships to be held in Planica in February-March

There are seven women and ten men in the Finnish team. The line-up is starred by well-known long-term winners Iivo Niskanen, Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski.

Won the youth world championship at the beginning of February Niko Anttola19, was included in the World Cup group.

The Finnish cross-country team in Planica Ladies: Krista Pärmäkoski Kerttu Niskanen Johanna Matintalo Jasmi Joensuu Anne Kyllönen Eveliina Piippo Jasmin Kähärä Gentlemen: Iivo Niskanen Perttu Hyvärinen Joni Mäki Lauri Vuorinen Niilo Moilanen Remi Lindholm Niko Anttola Ville Ahonen Arsi Ruuskanen Cross mat Hakola

in Planica six distances are skied: sprints (p), combined skiing, pair sprints, 10 and 15 kilometer (v) intermediate starts, relays and 30 and 50 kilometer (p) joint start races.

The distances each will ski will only be announced during the Games.

At the World Championships in Oberstdorf two years ago, Finland won only two cross-country medals, in the men’s pair sprint and the women’s relay.