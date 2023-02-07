IN THE CASE of the analysis of the thesis of Yasmín Esquivel, the minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), there are different doubts about how the University Ethics Committee of the UNAM will act.

There are elements that at any given time could prove that Esquivel Mossa is the original author of the work in question, such as technical and scientific evidence.

And we would have to add the confessions of Edgar Ulises Báez and Martha Rodríguez. With all that, in a normal academic and legal process, there would be no doubt that she wrote the thesis and was the victim of a lynching.

However, the UNAM and its rector, Enrique Graue, have gotten into a legally problematic matter, because it is not well known what the purpose of the call was made.

Some press with the idea that the title be annulled, but the UNAM does not have that power and does not have a procedure to do so, so that if it tried, the resolution would fall immediately with an amparo.

On the other hand, the way in which they have announced the apparent prosecution lacks the most elementary part in any process: if they ask Esquivel “to defend himself”, the immediate question is what is he accused of and who is the accuser?

So far there is no formal legal accusation and if it were understood that since Rector Graue sent the case to the Ethics Committee, he would be acting as accuser.

In this situation, the procedure would be immediately flawed because the UNAM would be, at the same time, judge and party, exactly like the old inquisition.

So now Graue and company don’t know how to get out of the maze they got into. The only thing left for them is to carry out a public and transparent process.

THE PRESIDENT MINISTER of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Lucía Piña Hernádez, earned a lot of sympathy by not getting up to greet Andrés Manuel López Obrador upon his arrival at the Teatro de la República, in Querétaro, in the commemoration of promulgation of the Constitution. But she threw the opponents of the 4T into the bag, explaining that this is more democratic and less monarchical. They talk about her breaking the protocol, but she should have been at the President’s side, who chose to shelter with the Secretary of the Interior and Defense. The question: does a lady have to stand when she enters her pair? The answer in a monarchy is: “always”, but in a Republic it is “no”. They forget the slight of Nancy Pelosi when Donald Trump entered to give her report. She didn’t stop, not even when she wanted to hand over her report.

Jane Fraser’s RECENT VISIT to Mexico was very productive. Although they still do not have a winner from Banamex and they could not communicate it to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Citi boss did have the opportunity to meet with the mining businessman Germán Larrea, which once again raises the expectations of the president of Grupo México. Daniel Becker is still in the bidding. What will define the winner is the scheme that they put on the table to take charge of the contingent liabilities. The National Palace tenant expressed his desire to announce the new owner the same day that Citi reports it to the markets. One day that was mentioned there is March 17, when López Obrador inaugurates the Banking Convention in Mérida.

BY THE WAY, Civil Court 71 of the Superior Court of Justice ruled last week that the claim for precautionary measures filed by the Banamex lawyers, Javier Quijano and Javier Cortina, is justified and admissible. These measures established on June 9, 2022 and requested by Oceanografía were declared inadmissible. Consequently, they were left without effect and the total removal was ordered for all legal effects that may apply. This lawsuit is one of the main contingent liabilities that is keeping Germán Larrea awake at night. And it is that Amado Yáñez claims the payment of about 5 billion dollars. This resource that they gave to his adversary does not concern the former Pemex contractor.

EL VIERNES ANUAR and Luis Macsise sent an unsolicited offer to purchase 50% of Radiópolis from Grupo Prisa. The owners of Grupo Capital Media directly notified Joseph Oughourlian, founder of Amber Capital, the majority partner and reference of the Spanish media conglomerate. As I have been telling you, the Maccises have met in parallel with the holders of the other 50% that is in the hands of Miguel Alemán Magnani, Javier Mondragón and to a lesser extent with Crédito Real, directed by Felipe Guelfi. If Oughourlian accepts their offer, the Mexican businessmen would practically line up to take over the operation of this radio station.

A WEEK AGO the 4T government outlined the closure of Aeromar. They already gave him a fatal date: February 15. In a meeting headed by the administrator of the CdMx International Airport, retired General Carlos Velázquez Tiscareño, the military command prevailed over the civilians: the Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde, who did not agree with this step, and the Secretary of Communications and Transport Infrastructure, Jorge Nuño, who had no choice but to enter. Velázquez arrived with the major instruction to proceed. He was no longer willing to wait for the planting of the only interested party, the Brazilian businessman Mauricio Souza, owner of the airline Nella Airlines.

THERE IS NOTHING, THAT the member of the Federal Institute of Bankruptcy Specialists, Jaime Alejandro Gutiérrez Vidal, was ratified for another eight years. He had told him that this official does not meet the requirements, not even in the first eight that he fulfilled, he has managed to compensate the IMSS or the SAT a great deal in the liquidation of companies. In the end, the lobbying of magistrate Indalfer Infante with the minister president of the Supreme Court of Justice, who was the one who ratified Gutiérrez, was stronger. Cross out for Norma Piña, because for gender equality the position corresponded to a woman. She was passed a fastball and she went down.

NOTICE THAT THE Federal Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Félix Arturo Medina Padilla, has just filed a new complaint against Sofftek Servicios y Tecnología and its main representative, the Monterrey businesswoman Blanca Treviño. It is due to the evasion of the payment of Income Tax, through the figure of assimilated to wages, an issue that is not new for the software development company. The file is not a minor thing at all, since it is around 170 million pesos and corresponds to the 2017 fiscal year.