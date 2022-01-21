Saturday, January 22, 2022
Ski Jumping On the back of the block, one extra World Cup hill race will be jumped after the Olympics

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World
Sapporo World Cup moves to Lahti.

Blocking back the weight of the competition will increase when the hill jumping world cup competition to be held in sapporo moves to lahti.

The extra hill race will be jumped on Friday, February 25, after the Beijing Olympics.

With the change, three World Cup races will be jumped in Lahti. There will be a team race on Saturday and another personal race on Sunday.

“The second individual competition of the World Cup will increase the value of the whole event. We will have a stronger meaning for Friday, and we will be able to offer the public a three-day public holiday instead of two, ”the Secretary-General Tomi-Pekka Kolu says in a press release.

The Salpausselä competition will be held for the 99th time this year.

