Through Amazon Italy It is now possible to purchase the Kindle version of at a really low price Skeletons, Zerocalcare’s volume. The price is €1.99 instead of the classic €11.43. As a Graphic Novel it is not beautiful to read on the ink screen, but it is perfect for a tablet, a smartphone of good size or – in extreme cases – to read directly on the computer screen. In order not to miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The current discount It is the best ever proposed and it comes very rarely many months apart from each other. If you are interested, we recommend you not to wait and buy this Graphic Novel immediately.
What is Skeletons by Zerocalcare about?
The book Skeletons of Zerocalcare tells us one of the many stories of Zero, who in this case is an 18-year-old boy who lives a big secret. Instead of going to university as he tells his mother, the boy spends his time on the subway. There he meets Arloc, a younger boy who has very different reasons that force him to spend his time in the carriage traveling around Rome.
The two become friends, but Arloc’s difficult life becomes increasingly evident. As he becomes involved in the world of drug dealing in the Roman suburbs, Zero discovers a new darkness. The volume is composed of 286 pages.
