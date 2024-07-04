Claudia Sheinbaumthe virtual president-elect, announced this Thursday, July 4, at the Interactive Museum of Economics, the third of the members of his cabinet for the presidential period 2024-2030, announcing Mario Delgado as the next Secretary of Education.

Thin is the current national leader of Morena and on November 27 he was announced as the pre-campaign coordinator for the former head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

The former member of the PRD, Mario Delgado, has studies in economics which he made in Mexico City when he moved at the age of 19 with his family.

Academic career

From 1991 to 1995 he studied a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM)

From 1995 to 1996 he completed a Diploma in Advanced Econometrics

From 1996 to 1997 he completed his Master’s degree in Economics with a specialization in Econometrics at the University of Essex, England.

Once he completed his degree, Mario Delgado began his professional journey in public service and politics.

The Morena member had First job in the administrative sector in 1995when he worked as an analyst in the Treasury Department. Later, in 1997, he served as technical secretary in the Chamber of Deputies and after that period, he worked in the Public Security Department of the then DF.

In the government of the Federal District, Mario Delgado held several positions until 2012, when he began his career as a senator and deputy during the LXII and LXIII Legislatures.

Political career

Active member of the PRD from 2005 to 2015

Technical Secretary of the Transition Team of the Federal District Government in 2006

Coordinator of studies and strategic actions in the PRD campaign for head of government of the Federal District in 2006

Active member of Morena since 2015

Secretary of Finance of the then Federal District from 2006 to 2010 in the administration of Marcelo Ebrard

Secretary of Public Education of the Federal District from 2010 to 2012, also with Marcelo Ebrard

Candidate for Morena to be head of government of CDMX for the 2028 elections

National leader of Morena since 2020 to date

Now, Mario Delgado will be in charge of the education secretariat in the next government of Claudia Sheinbaum, who won the elections on Sunday, June 2, sponsored by the Morena-Labor Party-Green Ecologist Party of Mexico alliance.

