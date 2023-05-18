Have you ever played video games until your eyes felt like boulders? Have you ever fallen asleep with the controller in your hand? What if when you wake up you are catapulted into a fantasy world? What if your body took on the appearance of your character? This is what happens to Archthe protagonist of this really cool adventure called Skeleton Knight in Another World.

One day Arc (which is not his real name but his nickname), awakens in a medieval world, wearing shining armor, powerful magical weapons and the ability to use devastating spells. The only problem is his face, in fact Arc hides under the armor a skull body, a skin he bought online that became his real body. Hiding his true face, Arc begins a grand adventure in a world unknown to him, ruled by magic, monsters and terrible discrimination. It will be his job find a place in that world, understand the importance of its powers, understand which side to take and learn to always fight for the right causes. There is also a pinch of irony and lightness that helps reading a lot.

The manga is an adaptation of the web novels by Ennki Hakari. The series had immediate success, since 2014 an anime and a manga series have also been produced (the one we will talk about here), designed by Akira Sawano based on the already existing character designs made by KeG.

Original title: Gaikotsu Kishi-sama Tadaima Isekai eo Dekake-chuu (骸骨騎士様、只今異世界へお出掛け中)

Italian title: Skeleton Knight in Another World

Japanese release: February 10, 2017

Italian release: March 2, 2023

Number of Volumes: 12 (in progress)



Publishing house: Planet Manga (Panini)

Type: Fantasy

Drawings: Akira Sawano

History: Ennki Hakari

Format: Paperback with dust jacket

Number of pages: 180 We have reviewed Skeleton Knight, in Another World through the press volume provided to us free of charge by Panini Comics.

Thrown into a video game

History has a beginning in medias res. The protagonist awakens in this fantasy world, we don’t know his real name or the true appearance of him, and immediately he will have to get by with a new body and extraordinary abilities. Immediately will begin to deal with injustices in a different world from his, but where the cruel nature of man has remained unchanged. His amazing strength and his magical skills will immediately allow him to become a very strong mercenary who helps the weak and the oppressed. His loneliness will be interrupted by the arrival of Ponta, a small spirit fox who is generally very grumpy towards humans. The two will immediately become inseparable friends.

Some time later Arc will be acquainted with an elf named Ariane and will help her free some elf children who have been taken captive by men. So she learns that in that world elves are treated worse than animals, captured and traded as if they were animals. Because of his good heart, Arc will also make friends with Ariane and decide to help her in her fight against the elf slavers.

This is how Arc finds a purpose, something to fight for. In the name of justice he will bend his sword for the good of others.

The inclusion and tolerance of the different

Skeleton Knight in Another World it is a fantasy that exploits current issues such as discrimination very well and uses them to elaborate simple but very effective moral teachings. The narrative world, despite the fairy-tale air, is a world where terrible injustices are perpetrated. Victims of closed-mindedness on the part of humans, elves and rare beasts are constantly persecuted and enslavedso much so that they are forced to hide and live in the shadows.

Arc will therefore immediately collide with these injustices, he will witness the atrocities perpetrated by men like him. His good heart, however, will immediately show him the right path to follow. In fact, Arc will not hesitate for a second to wage war against his fellow men, to fight head-on against those who use his strength to oppress others. The knight therefore represents a real beacon of hope, and an opportunity for growth also for the characters who meet him on their journey. This is because Arc, despite being on the side of the oppressors, possesses a strong moral sense which always allows him to take the side of the weak.

The connection with nature and the relationship with Ponta represents another extremely topical theme. In fact, our hero proves to have an excellent connection with the natural elements of his world, especially the beasts. Ponta in particular is a spiritual beast, a being that hardly establishes relationships with men, however the connection that arises and grows between the two in a totally spontaneous way is a demonstration of the hero’s purity, of his honesty.

All this goodness enclosed within a body about two meters high, menacing, with a skull face and extremely powerful. A gap between appearing and being that becomes an unmistakable feature of our Arc.

Sawano’s stretch

Akira Sawano has a decisive and extremely clean line. The designs of KeG they go very well with yours clear and simple lineswith an excellent composition of the tables and an extremely precise use of screens. The direction alternates more regular and clean tables with cages that explode in favor of the dynamics of the fights. The panel style puts the emotional breath in the foreground thanks to numerous very effective clearings and close-ups. The combat direction doesn’t have many solutions in camera continuity and it’s not always easily intelligible, it bends much more to composition needs. The presence of splash pages and extremely dynamic poses therefore makes it a manga that is very pleasing to the eye, with an extremely fast and direct pace of action.

The Planet Manga volume is a Paperback with dust jacket, almost identical to the Japanese edition. The double cover is well done, under the cover the graphics recall exactly the fantasy mood of the work, with a beautiful frame that recalls the graphics of old books. The volume is light, with a beautiful opaque paper that highlights the clear chiaroscuro of the drawings. A first page in colour with a bright palette and almost identical to the coloring of the animated series.

Finally, a feature that makes this edition a little gem, it is present at the end of the volume a bonus story of the original novel which deepens and enriches the world of Arc and Ponta.

Who do we recommend Skeleton Knight in Another World to?

We suggest Skeleton Knight in Another World to all those who love fantasy and especially to the great fans of RPG video games. For those who want to be transported for a while into a world similar to that of medieval video games, for those who like to identify themselves, to those who always want to make the right choice.

An enthralling isekai from a light novel series that captivated Japanese readers, the manga from which the anime is based on Crunchyroll. A mysterious gamer reincarnates as his character, Arc, a Heavenly Knight who has a skeletal appearance due to a special skin. Will he be able to survive in a dangerous fantasy world by hiding his true form? Buy Skeleton Knight in Another World 1 following this link at the price of €12.25. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this box!

Pleasant and light

A reading that gives hope Direction of action not always intelligible