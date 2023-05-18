On Wednesday 17 May, the FIFA World Cup™ trophythe most recognized and coveted sporting value on the planet, became the great protagonist of the official brand of the 2026 edition.

For the first time ever, an image of the trophy is displayed alongside the year the competition was held in an innovative design that will anchor the emblem of the FIFA World Cup™ for 2026 and beyond.

The image with the trophy and the year allows the brand to be customized to reflect the unique character of each venue, while creating a recognizable structure today and in the future.

Ronaldo with Gianni Infantino.

The official brand of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ was unveiled in Los Angeles (USA) at an event that brought together representatives from FIFA and the host countries, Canada, the USA and Mexico, as well as soccer legends and special guests, to celebrate the first step on the exciting path that leads to the greatest sports competition in history.

Those attending the emblematic Griffith Observatory have witnessed a historic sporting event: the presentation of the emblem by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo, two-time FIFA World Cup champion with Brazil.

The event has also served to publicize the SOMOS 26 campaign, which encourages individuals, municipalities and communities to actively participate in the presentation of the official brand of the FIFA World Cup™. The campaign includes portraits and images of significant locations from this World Cup, capturing the essence of what awaits fans in 2026 and inviting the world to be a part of it.

“WE ARE 26 is the watchword”, declared Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA. “This is the moment when three countries and an entire continent proclaim in unison: we unite with one voice to welcome the planet and host the biggest, most spectacular and inclusive FIFA World Cup of all time. The competition “It will give host countries and participating teams the chance to make history. In this sense, this unique brand marks an important step on the road to 2026.”

“Within a few hours, 16 fantastic venues will bring even more color and excitement, with the presentation of the different brands that FIFA has created,” added the FIFA president. “Exclusive to each city, these hallmarks capture the great places and people that will offer fans an experience like no other in 2026. As we celebrate this unveiling tonight in Los Angeles, an entire continent is celebrating the entire world will reunite in North America in three years for the greatest show on the planet.”

The visitors also participated in a round of questions led by Alexi Lalas, a sports commentator for Fox Sports and a player at the 1994 FIFA World Cup™ held in the United States, and Ana Jurka, a journalist for Telemundo, along with the invaluable company of four FIFA Legends from the host countries: Carli Lloyd, Craig Forrest and Jorge Campos. Finally, a drone show over the Hollywood Hills rounded off the evening.

The celebration was broadcast on FIFAWorldCup.com, so that fans around the world could participate in the presentation of the brand and get excited about the arrival of the competition.

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will take place in June and July 2026, with the champions crowned on Sunday 19 July 2026. The four-team group stage will continue before an extended knockout phase in which the 32 best national teams in the world will fight for the highest award of the king of sports. Conmebol will be the first confederation to start the road to 2026, as reigning champions Argentina and the other South American teams will begin their qualifying phase in September 2023.

