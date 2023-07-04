Skeleton found in Rome: “It could be Andreea Rabciuc”

The skeleton found in Rome on 1 July during maintenance work in a park in the Casal Bertone area could belong to Andreea Rabciuc, the 28-year-old Romanian who disappeared on 12 March 2022 in the countryside of Montecarotto, in the province of Ancona, after a dispute with boyfriend.

The Ancona prosecutor’s office, which is investigating the disappearance of the girl, has in fact contacted the judicial authorities of the capital for information on the macabre discovery.

The skeleton, according to the first findings, would belong to a girl of about 30, whose death dates back to a year ago, and had a chain around her neck.

Details that could coincide with Andreea Rabciuc. The girl vanished into thin air after an evening spent on land in the Montecarotto countryside with her boyfriend Simone Gresti and two other friends.

After an argument with her partner, the young woman allegedly left alone along the road that leads to Jesi and leaving her cell phone with Gresti, who is accused of kidnapping and drug dealing.

Andreea’s boyfriend, who is being investigated on the loose, has always denied harming the girl and having nothing to do with her disappearance.

After the disappearance of Andreea Rabciuc, several reports have arrived, both a Who has seen? that to Simone Gresti’s lawyer, in which the 28-year-old was identified in Rome.