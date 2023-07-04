Competitiveness | Finland’s ranking dropped three places in the competitiveness comparison

Denmark retained the top spot it grabbed last year in the comparison.

Finland has ranked 11th in the international competitiveness comparison, says the Finnish Business Research Institute (Etla). Finland’s ranking dropped three places from last year. The comparison included 64 countries.

Denmark retained the top spot it grabbed last year. Second came Ireland, which improved its ranking by nine places. After Ireland, the next countries in the comparison were Switzerland, Singapore and the Netherlands.

In the comparison made by the Swiss Institute for Management Development, the countries are classified based on statistical data and a survey aimed at business leaders and other influential people. The comparison evaluates four entities: economic success, efficiency of public administration, company performance and infrastructure.

“It is worth noting that this year Finland’s ranking was weighed down by the performance of companies, which last year had a positive effect on our position,” says Etla’s researcher Ville Kaitila in the bulletin.

For several years, Finland has managed poorly in terms of economic success, but now there has been a slight improvement through direct investments and employment.

Finland the ranking was weakened this year especially by international trade, attitudes and values, and prices.

In the section assessing values ​​and attitudes, Finland’s ranking weakened especially in questions that evaluated Finland’s openness to external ideas, people’s flexibility and adaptation to new challenges, and companies’ digital transition.

Finland’s ranking improved from last year due to international investments and employment.

A total of around 6,400 people in different countries responded to the survey carried out in spring and winter. There were 74 respondents in Finland.