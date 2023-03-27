(Adnkronos) – On the occasion of the Skeletal Endocrinology Meeting 2023, the tenth appointment dedicated to skeletal diseases and organized in Stresa by Gioseg – Glucocorticoid Induced Osteoporosis Skeletal Endocrinology Group, Nicola Napoli, full professor of Endocrinology at Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, underlined how “important it is to evaluate the patient’s characteristics and possible adherence” in the treatment of hypovitaminosis D”.

