The State Archives for the first time published images from the place of death of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin

The Russian State Archive of Scientific and Technical Documentation for the first time published photographs from the crash site, in which the first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin died. Snapshots posted on the archive site.

The footage shows fragments of the fuselage of the MiG-15UTI two-seat training aircraft, on which Gagarin and military pilot Vladimir Seregin flew. The photographs are dated March 28, 1968, the day after the disaster.

Gagarin and Seregin died on March 27, 1968, near the village of Novoselovo, Kirzhachsky District, Vladimir Region, during a training flight.

In December 2022, the archive of the Cosmonaut Training Center declassified the personal file of Yuri Gagarin. The document includes a questionnaire, a table of military service, information about the family, a list of positions in the cosmonaut corps, and other information.

In April 2021, the American magazine Popular Mechanics wrote that Yuri Gagarin, who became the first man in space, also became the first man to fly at hypersonic speed.