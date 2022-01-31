cars

Residents of Ali Bin Rahma Al Shamsi Street in Sharjah complained that some of their counterparts parked their cars in the wrong way, causing the street to be closed, especially with the excavation works currently underway in the area.

trees

A reader suggested increasing the number of trees on the Ajman-Umm Al Quwain road to reduce dust and dirt that affect the road, pose a danger to cars, and cause accidents.

scam

A reader said that he received a phone call from a local number, and the caller misleads him that he belongs to an official body, and tried to lure him to obtain some confidential data, but he realized that the caller is just a fraudulent person, calling on everyone to take care and beware of such fraudulent methods.

check up

Students and families praised the initiative of the Ministry of Community Development office in Ajman to provide free “Covid-19” tests for school students and the elderly, noting that this initiative saved them a lot of effort and money.

masks

Visitors to shops and commercial centers noticed that many people were lenient towards measures to prevent the “Corona” virus, noting that many of them do not wear masks, and that security personnel avoid alerting them, which may cause the spread of infection among shoppers.

Situations

Residents in Sharjah noticed a decrease in the number of paid parking spaces in the Buhaira area, due to the rental of a number of them to shop owners, demanding that an alternative be provided to them.

