Notice

A dealer with “Etisalat” noted the great interest of the company’s employees to solve a problem with his mobile phone bill, which he received in error with a value greater than its real value, as his problem was resolved in no more than 30 minutes.

buses

Parents of students in a private school complained that school bus drivers refused to transport students who did not pay fees for the second semester, leaving students on the streets, despite the unstable weather conditions.

tighten

Passengers commended the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s emphasis on drivers and passengers on public transport to ensure their commitment to wearing masks correctly, and its imposition of violations on those who did not adhere to the measures to prevent “Corona”.

holes

The rain that the country has been witnessing for a few days has revealed defects in some roads, represented by the presence of potholes in the asphalt layer in many areas. He called on the readers of the municipalities and the concerned authorities to carry out the necessary maintenance quickly, given the danger that these potholes pose to the safety of road users.

valleys

Despite the many warnings not to approach or pass the flood streams, during this period in which many valleys are running in the country due to rain, some do not heed those tips, and endanger themselves and their companions, in order to take pictures, despite the danger of such behavior.

