“Skandalus, Skándalo we are already here” was a phrase that aroused a host of emotions in several people in the early 2000s. The group of young people, made up of Luigui Carbajal, Ronaldo and Ricky Trevitazo, Luis Sánchez and Giovanni Krall, used to fill stadiums in each of his performances. Some of his best-known songs were “Colegiala” and “Mi Niña Mujer”; however, after its success, the band disintegrated and each one dedicated himself to his own projects.

Next, we tell you what happened to the life of the members of Skándalo after more than 20 years of capturing the attention of the local public with its catchy rhythms and dances.

Luigi Carbajal

In 2007, after passing through the youth group, Luigi Carbajal He became part of the Armonía 10 group, but was in the orchestra for a short period of time. In addition, in that year he began to work in the comedy program of América TV “Recargados de risa”.

Carbajal remained in said television space until 2013, when he decided to move away from the recording sets to focus on his career as a singer. Thus, he was hired by Clavito and his chela in 2017, but shortly after he was fired for sexual harassment of Andrea Fonseca, the cast dancer, as revealed by the group itself through an official statement.

Between 2019 and 2021, he worked as a host in the program “Dare to dream entrepreneur” together with the dancer Brenda Carvalho. During all these years, he has also met several times with his former colleagues from Skándalo and they have made presentations on different national TV channels.

Ricky Trevitazo

Ricky Trevitazo He was another member of the youth group that worked on television. In 2014, he was featured as a contestant on the now-defunct small-screen competition “Welcome to the Afternoon.”

In addition, in 2018 he supported the imitators of Skándalo together with Luigui Carbajal and Luis Sánchez in the “Yo soy” program. That same year, he got together with his two former teammates already mentioned and with Giovanni Krall to resume presentations for a while.

He has also ventured as an entrepreneur by opening his own fast food place. In 2020, he had to temporarily close it due to the measures imposed by the Government to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; however, he later resumed his activities.

Ronald Trevitazo

Unlike the rest of the group, Ronald Trevitazo It is one of the least has appeared on television after the success of the group. Currently, he lives in Italy, where he lives together with his two children. Even in April of this year he announced, through his social networks, that he had obtained the citizenship of that country after 20 years of residing in Europe.

Luis Sanchez

Like his former partner Ricky Trevitazo, Luis Sánchez participated in the extinct program “Welcome to the afternoon”. In addition, in 2014 he had a relationship with the dancer Leslie Moscoso, with whom he had a son.

John Krall

John Krall He has maintained his facet as a singer. In addition, she has ventured into different genres, such as salsa. In June 2022, the vehicle in which she was traveling was shot outside a nightclub in the district of San Martín de Porres. However, he managed to escape the accident unharmed.

