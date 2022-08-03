Mexico City, Mexico 02-Aug-2022 .-The Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce (Concanaco) will visit markets and flea markets to present to merchants the advantages of formal regimen.

According to the organization that brings together the country’s merchants, the labor informality rate reached 55.8 in June percent of the employed population, 0.5 percentage points higher to that of the same period in 2021.

“We must encourage formality even more, as the only way for growth in Mexico. We cannot allow it to be just a few Mexicans who support our country’s tax system,” explained Héctor Tejada, president of the Confederacyit’s a statement.

For the organization, the insertion of more companies in the formality is priority.

Therefore, through his according to the SATthe concanaco will train informal traders in places like tianguis and markets to publicize the advantages of formality and tools such as the Simplified Trust Regime (Resico)focused especially on small and medium-sized companies.

“The consequences of not encouraging formality are economic units with low wagespoor job stability, vulnerability of labor rights and practically zero contribution to the tax system,” said Tejada.