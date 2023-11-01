The Public Prosecution Service has demanded six years in prison against commando Sil A. (44). According to the Public Prosecution Service, he was involved in drug and weapons trafficking. The soldier of the elite corps does not recognize those accusations at all. “I get the feeling that my identity is being stolen.”
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
01-11-23, 15:56
