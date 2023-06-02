The fading of geographical, political, language, disciplinary and cultural borders that characterizes our present is the reason for the exhibition ‘From the Border’, an exhibition by the cross-sectional creation platform Paisaje Doméstico –directed by Juan Cabello and Rafael Serrano – which is part of the Off Festival of PhotoEspaña.

The exhibition includes the photographic proposals of three photojournalists: Sergio Camacho, Quintina Valero from Calasparra and José Miguel Cerezo from Alhama. Through three projects developed in Japan, London and California respectively, the three authors address the socioeconomic, geopolitical and cultural complexity of the territories, to reveal the panoramas of inequality, economics and identity that coexist within them.

‘California IsLand’ is the name of the project by José Miguel Cerezo, which has already been on display at the El Pósito de Alhama de Murcia exhibition center and in the Molinos del Río space in Murcia and is now on display in the Madrid capital until July 7th.

See also Real Murcia: Pedro León is more lethal when he plays at home | The truth «The reflections that visitors contribute are very interesting, often far from what you proposed»

The project uses as its plot a cartographic error “which can be considered one of the first ‘fakes’ in history”: considering California (USA) as an island. A false cartography stolen from a Spanish galleon by English corsairs “circulated the world for several centuries, until it reached Japan”, lasting until Ryukei Tajima’s world map of the year 1840. “With that map that I find, I begin to reflect on the border from the old Spanish biroyalty”, explains the author of this project started in 2015 that speaks “not only of California, but of a much broader territory”. ‘California IsLand’ is the first chapter of a trilogy, still unfinished, in which a complete tour of the border between the United States and Mexico is made and one observes “that changing, restless territory today.”

A work that speaks of life and death.



JMC







«This project has given me the opportunity to change my point of view and my preconceived ideas have been dismantled. The process is always very interesting, full of reflection when you get inside what you are photographing », explains the photojournalist after his stay in « a land that made me feel its abyss, its embrace, its soul ».

«You try to convey what you are feeling at that moment, however, the viewer receives it in a different way. The reflections that the visitors contribute are very interesting, many times far from what you proposed, with which this process of reflection continues for me and for them”, Cerezo indicates about this black and white exhibition, “which evokes sometimes the dreamlike and appeals to feelings”, he comments on photographs “that stop being yours to go from being the viewer’s”.

Just around the corner



A work that speaks “of inequality, of dreams, of migration, hopelessness, of fear… of life and death, of deported children, separated from their parents, broken families… it is a great shame.” Even the tragedy goes beyond death: “There are graves with unidentified corpses and many people who have disappeared and who are already part of the landscape,” says the photographer about this project, which deals with “universal issues from a location concreta” which are “unfortunately globalized issues. Everything that happens on this ‘island’ is easily recognizable just around the corner, in our city…».