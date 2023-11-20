The six shirts that Lionel Messi worn at the last World Cup in Qatar 2022 and with which he won his first World Cup will go on sale on December 14 at Sotheby’s in New York at a joint estimated price of more than 10 million dollars (9, 13 million euros).

If achieved, they can become “the most valuable sports collection ever to come to auction”explains Sotheby’s in a statement.

The shirts, with the famous number 10 and Messi’s name on the back, are the ones that the star wore in the first half of the final, in the semi-final, quarter-finals, round of 32 and two of the qualifying matches, as detailed in the auction house, which thus implies that the second shirt from the final (with which he lifted the cup) is not in this lot.

T-shirts worn by Messi in Qatar 2022. Photo: AFP Brochure Sam Robles

The six t-shirts will be available for bidding between November 30 and December 14 and “a part of the proceeds” – it is not explained how much – will go to the project. UNICAS of the Sant Joan de Déu Pediatric Hospital in Barcelona.



Sotheby’s suggests that the six garments are auctioned in a single lot and if they exceed 10 million they could exceed the 10.1 million raised by a Michael Jordan shirt (the one he wore in the 1998 NBA final). ) and the one who holds the soccer record, one who wore Diego Armando Maradona.



Messi’s clothes have been contributed to Sotheby’s by a technology start-up called AC Momento, which according to Sotheby’s has a well-known app for fans of different sports and also manages athletes’ valuables.

