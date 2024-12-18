He Real Betis has offered the list of 21 players called up for the match on the sixth day of the Conference league phase that will face the HJK Helsinki this Thursday starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín stadium. Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach, will bring in up to six players with a reserve team record for this match that closes this first phase and in which the Verdiblancos are playing for the final place in their classification for the play off prior to the round of 16 given that They will not be able to enter the top eight, their initial objective.

The Chilean coach cannot count on players like Isco, Losada and Fran Vieiteswho are not registered in this competition, as well as the injured Rui Silva, Bellerín, Mendy, Marc Roca and William Carvalho. Meanwhile, Lo Celso will serve his second game of suspension.

Thus, Betis has included up to six players with the reserve number in this European call-up given that the goalkeepers Manu González and Germán, the midfielders Mateo and Dani Pérez and the forwards Assane and Jesús Rodríguez are present.

In this way, the complete list for this Conference match is as follows: Adrián, Germán, Manu González, Sabaly, Aitor, Llorente, Bartra, Natan, Ricardo, Perraud, Altimira, Johnny Cardoso, Dani Pérez, Mateo, Abde, Juanmi , Chimy Ávila, Assane, Jesús Rodríguez, Vitor Roque and Bakambu.