The Italian club, Inter Milan, announced the “difficult decision” to terminate the player’s contract, due to the Italian League laws that prevent the footballer from playing the game, wearing a pacemaker.

Eriksen, 29, has not played since falling on the field in Denmark’s opening match in the 1-0 loss to Finland on June 12, but he recovered after saving his life on the field with the help of his colleagues and medical staff before he was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was treated with a pacemaker implant. the heart.

Eriksen began training with his former club in Denmark, Odense, after completing his rehabilitation program after suffering a heart attack during the European Football Championship.

On Friday, Inter Milan took the expected decision to terminate the contract of the Danish midfielder, after he was suspended from playing in Italy because of his use of a pacemaker.