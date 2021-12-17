At least for the Mexican public, the long wait for Spider-Man: No Way Home it finally came to an end on December 15th. The last adventure of the alter ego of Peter parker it generated quite a bit of excitement, even long before its release. This is because it could give us a live-action version of the Spider-verse.

After the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fever Spider-verse he continues his way through all fields of popular culture. He’s already made it to the movies, he’s made his way to Fortnite, PUBG And now it seems that he has his sights set on his next victim: cosplay.

Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen team up in cosplay

Of course you have to be fashionable and take advantage of the boom that is having Spider-man right now. Perhaps with this thought it was that the cosplayer, Zephymon, he was encouraged to give us a characterization as one of the versions of the character.

They surely remember Spider-gwen whose appearance in the comics occurred in 2014, but reached a greater popularity when starring the film Into the Spider-Verse. Zephymon shows us her portrayal of the heroine alongside a female version of Spider-man. Here we show it to you

The first photograph makes us think that the inspiration of Zephymom More came from the animated film of Spider-man that of the recent No way home. In addition, in the description the cosplayer shows that she is knowledgeable about the history of the arachnid, because she assures that her partner is Ashley barton, the granddaughter of Peter Parker.

Witnessing this makes us wish that we could ever see these versions of Spider-man make your appearance in a live-action. Perhaps in the near future it will be like that, especially since Marvel is already opening up to the plots of the multiverse as we saw in Loki Y No way home. Would you like it to happen in a series or a movie?

