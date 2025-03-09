Castellón golfer Sergio García won this Sunday in the Liv Golf Hong Kong tournament, which concluded with 192 and -18, after a great exhibition on the last day, leaving far behind the one who left as the main favorite, the British Paul Casey (198; -12).

García, from the Fireballs team, rose the level from the eighth hole and linked four birdies in a row to distance himself from the rest, leaving the South African Dean Burnester (195; -15), with a better card than him, but that had been dragging bad results of the previous two days.

This is the 38th victory of the 45 -year -old Castellón’s career, which aims to participate in the Ryder Cup in September as a guest, a tournament that will take place in Bethpage, New York.

The Spanish Jon Rahm managed to end in sixth place with 199 blows, matched with three other players, after a final day in which he started threatening the lead with three birdies in the first six holes, but which later only managed to lower the torque on an occasion on the entire route to sign a card of -11.