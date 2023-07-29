Saturday, July 29, 2023, 20:09



Six people were injured this Saturday in a traffic accident on the A-30 in Murcia, towards Albacete, at the exit to Alicante. Four vehicles were involved in the multiple accident and has caused significant traffic retention.

Five of the victims are women, one of them pregnant, aged between 59 and 19 years. The other injured is a male. Firefighters had to intervene to help those affected get out of their vehicles.

The toilets attended to the wounded, of different consideration. Three of them were displaced by their own means to health centers. Of the other three, one was transferred to the Reina Sofía hospital with a mild prognosis; another with polytrauma was referred to Morales Meseguer and the pregnant woman was sent to La Arrixaca.