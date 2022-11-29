The diet and food consumed as part of it largely determine the course of healthTherefore, if healthy foods are added, there will be a better body composition, weight loss and muscle gain will be enhanced.

Diet also influences immune healthjoints and for the prevention of various diseases.

The diet also provides micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

According to James DiNicolantonio, MD, a pharmacist and cardiovascular research scientist at the Mid America Heart Institute in Saint Luke, Missouri, United States, 90 percent of disease is related to lifestyle choices.

These choices include the foods you eat, the amount of exercise you get, and the toxins you are exposed to. The expert says that genetics has only 10 percent input.

“Genetics may load the gun, but diet and lifestyle pull the trigger.”

Knowing the above, these are the six healthier foods that should be added to the diet to maintain proper health:

6 healthy foods for the diet

Cheese. Cheese contains several of the essential nutrients such as protein. Also due to its origin, it is rich in calcium, vitamin A and vitamin B12.

Yogurt. Yogurt is one of the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet. Yogurt can provide high-quality protein for vegetarians. Greek yogurt is more nutritious than plain yogurt.

almonds. Almonds can serve as a healthy pre-workout snack. Almonds are keto friendly and low carb.

Eggs. Egg protein has the highest biological value. They can be used to cook some of the best protein-rich snacks to boost your metabolism.

Salmon. Salmon is a rich source of vitamin D and can help reduce inflammation in the body. In addition, it contains a high amount of protein, fatty acids, omega-3 that improve immunity, bone and heart health.

tofu. Tofu is one of the healthy foods that are allowed on a vegan diet. It can be used to prepare various recipes. It is made from soy.