Six great films that turn 50 in 2024 to watch on streaming

The year 1974 was marked by the magnificent level of American cinema. Since the style, boldness and themes of what would end up being known as New Hollywood first emerged in 1967, those were times of daring demystification, as three different generations developed films that were critical of the system, a reflection of their society, marked also by countless political conflicts. The young graduates of art and film schools were met by a series of veterans who had found a new territory of freedom, and by the directors of the generation of commitment, coming from television. This is how, in 1974, works by filmmakers such as Brian De Palma (Phantom of the Paradise), Martin Scorsese (Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore) and Steven Spielberg (Crazy Evasion) coexisted with those of Billy Wilder (The Front Page), Sam Peckinpah (Bring Me the Head of Alfredo García), Don Siegel (The Black Windmill) and Robert Altman (California Split), on one hand, and with those of Robert Mulligan (The Nickel Ride) and Sydney Pollack (The Yakuza) on the other.

In this article, purposely diverse in terms of genres, we focused on those films that are currently available to watch on streaming platforms, considering that, inevitably, left many relevant titles out.

chinatown (Roman Polanski)

It is the time of Seabiscuit, the racehorse that became a symbol of hope for Americans during the Great Depression of the 1930s thanks to its unexpected triumphs. Los Angeles is dying of thirst, water is rationed, farmers are desperate, and in the middle of the drought, the head of the City Water Department dies by drowning in a dam. It's hopeless. Robert Towne, as screenwriter, and Polanski, as director, gave new life to film noir with a harsh story of betrayal and self-destruction. Jack Nicholson, a cocky private detective who sticks his nose where he is not wanted — and ends with a knife cutting through it (with Polanski himself doing it in a cameo); Faye Dunaway, a femme fatale reminiscent of the divas of American silent cinema; and John Huston, this time in front of the camera, as the fierce patriarch with dark family secrets, wave the old banner of film noir, that of fatalism and inner demons. Chinatown is not a place; it is a state of decrepitude. A concrete jungle that kills you with thirst.

The Godfather. Part II (Francis Ford Coppola)

The rise of Vito, the fall of Michael. Both of the same age. All in a single movie. More than the story of a family, the story of the origins of a country made up of immigrants: the roots, the drive, the hopes, the survival strategies. A double story of dreams and violence. After that door closed by Al Neri — Michael Corleone's bodyguard — almost on Kay's nose in the last, devastating shot of The Godfather, and especially after his well-deserved artistic and financial success, Coppola, pushed by Paramount and once more accompanied by Mario Puzo, achieved the difficult feat of outdoing the first installment with a sequel/prequel. The darkest of betrayals and the cruelest of family revenges. And from there, total darkness, the darkness in Michael's heart. “Tom, you surprise me. If anything in this life is certain — if history has taught us anything — it's that you can kill anybody.”

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Tobe Hooper)

Desecration, cannibalism and a social undertone: the new times that are destroying rural people. Hooper was a young professor at the University of Austin and a documentary cameraman who all of a sudden redefined the horror