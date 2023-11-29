The pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas has been extended by two days. Every day, Israeli hostages are exchanged for Palestinian prisoners and the Gazan population receives aid. Editor Floris van Straaten sees the hope for a longer ceasefire growing. But how do Israel and Hamas view this?

