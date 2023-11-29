PIK-Sport study: fitness has become the most popular sport among Russians

Fitness turned out to be the most popular sport among Russians. Swimming comes next, and running comes in third place. It also turned out that the majority go in for sports to improve health and maintain physical fitness. This follows from the results of the PIK-Sport study.

53 percent of Russians prefer to engage in fitness, 48 ​​percent prefer swimming, 43 percent prefer running, and another 26 chose general physical training.

“The motivation for most is improving health and maintaining physical fitness. At the same time, participants in the PIK-Sport program note that for them, sport has become something more than just compensation for a sedentary lifestyle. They prefer to train outside, at home, in the gym or pool. Most are even willing to continue activities in the winter – running, snowboarding or cross-country skiing,” the researchers said.

It also turned out that the majority of Russians prefer independent training: 89 percent do not have a coach. However, many noted that they lack professional support.

Earlier, the head of the Federal Tax Service (FTS) of Russia, Daniil Egorov, spoke about the department’s work on a simplified procedure for deductions for sports, treatment and training. According to him, over the next year the Federal Tax Service is going to test the existing information system and communication channels with data sources.