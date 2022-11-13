The Jimbee Cartagena has a demanding schedule ahead of it that will decide its presence in the Spanish Cup. Dangerous rivals such as ElPozo Murcia, Valdepeñas, Noia, Barcelona, ​​Jaén and Palma will put to the test before the Christmas break the great moment in form that Duda’s team is going through, having won five of their last six games.

The Spanish Cup brings together the teams that occupy the top eight positions, completing half of the regular league. Jimbee are third and have seven games left to guarantee their presence in this competition. None of them is easy except (apparently) next Saturday in Tudela against a Ribera Navarra team that needs to get out of the low places of the table.

The meloneros have added 15 of the last 18 points at stake, thanks to victories against Antequera (4-5), Manzanares (5-3), Santa Coloma (7-1), Córdoba (1-3) and Levante (5-3). The recovery of a large part of the troops is key, except for Juanpi and Rocha; and the contribution of Luçao with 11 goals.

Waiting for this demanding stretch, the Copa del Rey begins on Wednesday with a visit to Elda, a Second B team. Every year the club deposits real options here to lift a title.