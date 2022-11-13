US President Joe Biden said he had discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol the expansion of assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by the American leader at a press conference following his speech at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh on November 13, reports Reuters.

In addition, according to the American president, politicians touched on a number of other topics, including strengthening supply chains and maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.

At the end of October, in an article for Shukan Gendai Kazuhiko Fujii, chief consultant at the Research Institute of Economics, Industry and Trade under the Ministry of Economy and Industry of Japan, Kazuhiko Fujii, wrote that Moscow could defeat Kyiv next winter due to the exhaustion of the forces of the US military-industrial complex, which supplies weapons to Ukraine. According to him, US stocks are depleted, and the production of new weapons for Kyiv may take Washington half a year.

On October 15, the Fox News channel also said that the US Department of Defense was thinking about reducing the supply of weapons to Ukraine due to the depletion of its own stocks.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.