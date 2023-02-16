AWith a view to the expected new weapons aid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees his country in a crucial phase. “We have to shape the spring in such a way that it is really noticeable that Ukraine is moving towards victory,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video message on Wednesday.

Selenskyj referred to the massive losses that Russia is currently suffering every day at the front in eastern Ukraine, according to experts. This phase must now be used for military successes by the Ukrainian army, he explained: “Our task is to ensure that there (in Russia) there is less and less effort to keep Ukrainian areas occupied.”

Meanwhile, Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) had to admit that the so-called armored coalition for Ukraine, which Russia attacked a year ago, will probably miss its target for the time being. And there was also a setback from London – with a view to possible fighter jet deliveries – from the Ukrainian point of view.

Ukraine reports six suspected spy balloons over Kyiv

According to the authorities, several suspected spy balloons have been discovered over Kiev. The Ukrainian Air Force registered “around six enemy air targets” and shot down some, the Kiev military administration said. According to initial findings, these are balloons floating in the wind, which could be equipped with reflectors or secret service equipment.







The Russians may have sent the balloons to help locate Ukrainian anti-aircraft positions, it said. In order to obtain more detailed information, the shot down objects are now being thoroughly examined.

German armored coalition for Ukraine initially missed its target

For the time being, Ukraine will not receive the number of main battle tanks promised by Germany. According to Pistorius, no new commitments for Leopard 2A6 tanks were made at a meeting of the so-called tank coalition. Accordingly, only Germany and Portugal want to deliver this model. “We won’t reach battalion strength there,” admitted the SPD politician.

On January 25, the federal government announced the goal of “rapidly assembling two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.” In Ukraine, these are usually equipped with 31 tanks each. At the end of last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz was still optimistic that the goal could be achieved.