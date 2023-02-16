Gone is the thought that every woman should be a mother. Today, however, the aspirations go further and there are those who find fulfillment in their profession or personal aspirations, beyond starting a family. In part, that explains the birth rate that has occurred in Spain for the last seven years.

According to the Ine (National Statistics Institute), in 2022 the birth of 328,812 children was registered in Spainwhile in 2018 more than 370,000 babies came into the world, a figure that shows a notable decrease.

It should be clarified that this index has been in decline since 2016. However, Spain is not the only country in which something like this happens. In fact, according to the UN, by 2050 the European population will decrease.

Some of the countries that are at risk of having a lower birth rate in the next 27 years are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia and Ukraine. To make it clearer, currently the average number of children in households is two.

On the other hand, it is estimated that in 2050 Africa will have a rapid growth of its population, since the majority of women there are mothers at an early age.

According to the UN, Some of the factors that influence the growth of a population are fertility rates, the level of education, the increase in longevity and international migration.

