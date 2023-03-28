What if John Wick had crossed paths with Nazis in the Second World War? This is the question that answers “sisu”, the new action movie that seeks to break through in theaters with a new character that is very reminiscent of the murderer played by Keanu Reeves. The film could seem like any other nonsense of bullets and blood, but don’t take it by surprise, because it is the winner for best film at the Sitges Festival, one of the most important film shows in the medium. What is it about, when is it released and how is its violent trailer?

‘John Wick’s grandfather’ in WWII

At first glance, the protagonist of “sisu” It seems to have nothing in common with “John Wick 4”, but boy do they have: a pet dog, a dead family, a great thirst for revenge and a savage ability to kill anyone who gets in his way.

In the midst of World War II, Aatami Korpi finds the treasure of his life: a huge loot of gold. But when he tries to take it back to the city, German troops roaming the area try to steal it from him. So, without expecting it, They will awaken one of the most brutal murderers in the country and unleash one of the bloodiest Nazi manhunts in history..

And just as Wick seeks his freedom at all costs, Korpi will do everything possible to keep his gold. In fact, ‘sisu’ is an expression that refers to an unwavering determination to achieve something in the face of a severely complicated situation.

When is “Sisu” released?

“sisu” will be released in theaters in the United States next 28th of April. At the moment, there is no release date for Latin America, but it looks like it will become one of the big surprises of the year.

“Sisu” takes place in the last year of World War II. Photo: Lionsgate

If you’re a fan of action movies, this film is one you can’t miss, especially if you’ve already seen “John Wick 4” and you’re still waiting for the premiere of her spin-off “Ballerina”.